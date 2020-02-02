Comedy club compere taking on third tour but its ‘Changed’

The compere of Liverpool’s highly acclaimed comedy club Hot Water is once again heading out on tour this year and will be stopping off in Grimsby.

Paul Smith: Changed will be at Grimsby Auditorium for one night only – September 10 – and tickets are on sale now.

A lot has changed for Paul (pictured right) in recent years.

Join him for his third and largest tour of the UK and Ireland, 52 dates in all.

He will once again mix sharp, hilarious stories from his life with his trademark off the cuff wit.

The Hot Water Comedy Club resident compere is a firm favourite at Hot Water.

His quick wit and affable nature make him popular with any crowd.

Paul has been crowned Liverpool’s New Comedian of the Year and was a finalist at The Leicester Comedian of the Year competition.

Tickets for the Grimsby show, which starts at 8pm and has a sixteen and over age restriction, cost £23.

They are available from the box office on 0300 300 0035 or book online at www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

Tickets for shows at Grimsby Auditorium are also on sale at Lincs Inspire Libraries - Grimsby Library, Cleethorpes Library, Immingham Library and Waltham Libraries.