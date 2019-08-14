Chapterhouse bring Cranford to Woodhall

Outdoor theatre returns to Woodhall Spa this weekend with the talented Chapterhouse Theatre Company.

With The Petwood Hotel as the backdrop, be whisked into the world of small-town life in Victorian England for a performance of Elizabeth Gaskell’s classic story Cranford.

In the sleepy village of Cranford, a mysterious new arrival is setting hearts a flutter.

Can lost loves and old friendships withstand the drama of snobbery, gossip and social scandal?

The play, adapted by award-winning writer Laura Turner, will be performed this Sunday, August 18, at 6.30pm.

Take along a rug or low-backed seating– and why not pack a picnic too.

Gates open at 5.30pm, with tickets costing £16 and £11.

For tickets and more information call 01526 352411 or visit www.seetickets.com