Chamber music festival at Minster

An internationally acclaimed chamber orchestra and world-class tenor are set to perform at Grimsby Minster this weekend.

As part of Lincolnshire International Chamber Music Festival 2019, Britten Sinfonia and Mark Padmore continue their Serenading Lincs project at the Minster this Saturday, July 20.

They will be joined on stage by local voices from The Grimsby Minster Choir and pupils from David Ross Education Trust academy schools across Lincolnshire in the DRET Youth Choir.

Professional soprano Nina Bennet, who was born and brought up in Scunthorpe, will also join them.

The programme will be quintessentially English, with music by Finzi, Vaughan Williams and the orchestra’s namesake, Benjamin Britten.

Tickets cost £18 (£5 under 16s and students), via www.lincolndrillhall.com