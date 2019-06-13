Celebrating storytelling at Wickenby theatre

Wickenby’s Broadbent Theatre is hosting a production which celebrates the art of storytelling.

If you are a fan of people-watching you will enjoy peeking into the lives of the characters who appear on stage and reveal to you their secrets, hopes and fears in ‘Take Seven’.

They will share the silly things that have happened to them, and their sadness too, they will weave their stories around you and create theatre magic.

The show is this Saturday, June 15, starting at 7.30pm; tickets on 0300 400 0101.