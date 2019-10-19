CBeebies Sid heads to Louth theatre

Little ones who love watching Sid and Rebecca on CBeebies are in for a treat next week.

Sid Sloane is visiting Louth Riverhead Theatre next Tuesday, October 22, with his interactive show ‘Sid’s Time To Play’, starting at 12.30pm.

This 45-minute live games show for little ones and their fun-loving parents features Sid from hit CBeebies television show Let’s Play.

The show is packed full of fun games and interactions, like ‘Copy Sid’ - a groovy ‘Simon says’ style song bursting with energy; ‘Challenge Sid’, a friendly quiz with not so friendly (but fun) forfeits, and ‘Wacky Races’ - a crazy race which involves pitting the audience against each other using a beachball to decide who wins.

There is also ‘Dress to Impress’ - a dress-off where speed and balloon popping skills are a huge advantage.

Tickets £11 and £9.50 from 01507 600350 or online at louthriverheadtheatre.com.