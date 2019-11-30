Britpop stars live at the Baths Hall

Indie favourites Shed Seven bring their new UK tour to Lincolnshire next week.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Change Giver, the York band will also be playing fans’ favourites like Going for Gold, Getting Better, Room In My House, Disco Down and Chasing Rainbows, as well as songs from their most recent album, Instant Pleasures, which came out in 2017.

The band is at Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Tuesday, December 3.

Shed Seven frontman Rick Witter said: “See you at the front.”

Support comes from Birmingham indie favourites The Twang.

Tickets are available on 0844 8440444.