Bringing Revelations to Caistor Town Hall

A tale straight from the heart about friendship, faith and always trying to do the right thing comes to Caistor next month.

Tangram Theatre will be performing ‘Revelations’ at the town hall on Saturday, November 9.

A few years ago, James’s best friends, Sarah and Emma, asked him for his sperm to start a family.

This is the tale of what happened next, and what happened after that, and what happened after that.

The play features live music, laughter, tears and a little nudity, so is aimed at those aged 13 and over.

It is written and performed by James Rowland.

Advance tickets for the show cost £9.50 (£10.50 on door) and are available from 01472 851075 or Caistor Post Office.

The show is part of Live & Local Lincolnshire Rural & Community Touring.