Bluesy soul and roots at Kirton Lindsey

For the last concert of the year at Kirton Town Hall Live, Elles Bailey and her band make a welcome return.

Elles and the band play music that crosses genres, blending roots sounds with blues and soul.

They will be inconcert tonight, saturday December 14.

Elles has the talent for crafting and seamlessly weaving those genres to give her music a contemporary edge.

The 29 year old from Bristol has a smoky voice that perfectly suits her music

The rise and rise of Elles on the UK and European music scene has much to do with her tireless road work that sees her play well over 100 concerts a year.

To start 2019, she played eleven dates in the Czech Republic, seven in Spain and seventeen in the UK to promote her new album ‘Road I Call Home’ and she has followed those up with many more throughout the year.

By the time she gets to Kirton, it will be the tenth and last of the second leg of her ‘Road’ tour.

Not only that, last month she released her second album of the year ‘Blacktop Companion’.

Elles will be joined at Kirton Lindsey by her stellar band that includes Joe Wilkins on lead guitar, Ruth Hammond on keyboards, Matthew Wear on bass and Matthew Jones on drums.

Support will come from Demi Marriner, who recently was a special guest at Chorlton Country Club’s Revue show in September.

Advance Tickets cost £13.50 and can be obtained from the Costcutter store in Kirton Lindsey, from Brian on 01652 649230, email brianchudley@btinternet.com or via www.wegottickets.com