Blackpool, Thursford... Louth!

A sell-out show is expected at next month’s concert for the North Lincolnshire Theatre Organ Society.

Playing the Compton Theatre Organ in Louth Town Hall will be Phil Kelsall MBE, from the Tower Ballroom at Blackpool.

He also plays the organ during the Christmas Concerts at Thursford in Norfolk.

Phil has played the concerts every year at Louth since 1978, so this will be his 42nd consecutive concert and the only venue in the Country where this has happened.

This year’s concert will take place on Sunday, February 9.

Doors will open at 2pm and the concert will start at 2.30pm.

Tickets on sale now at £7 from John Askwith on 01472 812490, email: johnaskwith@btinternet.com .