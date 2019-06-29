BGT finalist in second tour

One of the breakout stars of Britain’s Got Talent is heading out on tour with his new tour and stopping off at Lincoln later this year.

Malawian-born stand-up Daliso Chaponda shot to fame and captured the hearts of the nation on the TV talent show, where he reached the final and was Amanda Holden’s Golden Buzzer act.

He has since enjoyed a completely sold out run of his first tour, ‘What The African Said’.

In his hilarious, daring new show ‘Blah Blah Blacklist’, Daliso looks at disgraced blacklisted celebrities and historical figures we’re ashamed we once admired and who now have let us down.

The show comes to Lincoln Drill Hall on November 15.

For tickets visit www.lincolndrillhall.com or call 01522 873894.