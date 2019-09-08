BGT child star set to wow 10 years on

As part of Market Rasen Salvation Army’s 25 Years of Service and Worship celebrations, Charlie Green will be performing at the John Street hall later this month.

Charlie Green was catapulted into the limelight in 2008, aged just 10, when he wowed the Britain’s Got Talent judges with his rendition of the Sinatra classic, Summer Wind.

Since then, he has toured in numerous countries - including Italy, China, Japan, The Philippines and Canada - and has spent the past three years touring the USA with The Osmonds.

Now managed by Jimmy Osmond, Charlie recently released his seventh studio album - The 90 & 9, which includes original and Gospel favourites.

An Audience with Charlie Green will be at the Salvation Army Centre on Saturday, September 14, starting at 7pm, with tickets £7 from 01673 842859.