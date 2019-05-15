Award-winning comedian coming to Lincoln with ‘Impossible’ show

King of the one-liner Milton Jones is heading out on a new 49-date tour next year.

‘Milton: Impossible’ will start in January and heads to The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe for March 20.

Complete with his unique style and eccentric shirts, Milton will reveal the truth behind having once been an international spy, and then being given a somewhat disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Mock The Week (BBC Two), Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow (BBC One) and even headline on Dave’s One Night Stand (Dave).

This is a love story with a twist, or at least a really bad sprain.

Is it all just gloriously daft nonsense, or is there a deeper meaning?

Milton Jones said: “My latest show is called Milton: Impossible and is loosely based on a Tom Cruise film I saw once called something like Undo-able Task.

“In it I play a Milton who appears to just have a job in Asda, but at night he’s also an international spy involved in secret things and quite bad situations.

“In a world where shopping trolleys collide, one man can bring everything together - all he needs is some pound coins.

“Every man has his price. Sainsbury’s, where good food costs less.

“But if daft jokes give you an allergic reaction and send you into a coma, then don’t come running to me!

“Also, at a difficult time for our country, I believe there’s a chance this show could unite the nation - admittedly quite a small chance.”

Milton’s last sell-out tour, Milton Jones Is Out There, saw more than 100,000 people pack the rafters, with an entire leg of extra shows added to cater to demand, underlining his position as one of the UK’s most popular and biggest selling comedians.

Tickets are on sale now for the Scunthorpe show.

To book visit www. scunthorpetheatres.co.uk.

For information on all the other shows in the tour and ticket availability, visit www.miltonjones.com.