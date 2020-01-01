Audition time for Broadbent Theatre summer production

The Broadbent Theatre is holding auditions for its summer production.

A variety of people are needed to play roles in the thriller ‘Rope’.

There are both male and female roles, from 20 to 70 years old.

Set in 1920, two young Oxford graduates are embroiled in a murder of their friend, purely for vanity.

The play focuses around the murderer’s friends and family attending a party where the body is ominously hidden on stage.

Auditions will be held at the theatre in Wickenby on Sunday, January 5, at 5.30pm and Wednesday, January 8 at 7.30pm.

The theatre group is always looking for new people to get involved - previous acting experience isan advantage, but not necessary if you are keen and dedicated.

Production dates will be in June 2020.