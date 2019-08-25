Angel Road tour flies in to Louth Riverhead

A singer songwriter whose voice has been described as reminiscent of Eva Cassidy and Katie Melua is making her first visit to Louth’s Riverhead Theatre next month.

Sarah Munro will be bringing her Angel Road tour to the venue on Friday, September 6.

The 22-year-old’s music has been championed by legendary lyricist Don Black, as well as Jamie Cullum and Michael Ball - both of whom featured her debut single ‘For Eternity’ on their BBC Radio 2 shows.

Sarah has recently released her second album ‘Angel Road’, which features 10 new original songs ranging from contemporary folk to jazz and explores the themes of escapism, loss, dreams and illusion.

The show will start at 8pm, with tickets £15 from www.louthriverheadtheatre.com.

Alternatively, call the box office on 01507 600350, between 10am and 1pm, Monday to Saturday.