American music tour for mother and son at Faldingworth

A mother and son duo take to the stage at Faldingworth Memorial Hall this weekend for an evening of American music.

Sara Grey and Kieron Means will take the audience on a journey around America in traditional music and song.

Sara has been involved with traditional music for many years and has absorbed its very essence, to which Kieron has added the blues.

They start their journey in Maine, travelling down to New Orleans, then in an arc through Louisiana and Texas, ending up on the west side.

The Faldingworth show will take place on Sunday, May 19, starting at 7.30pm.

Support on the night will come from Lincoln-based Delta Dogs, who perform English and American traditional music.

Tickets cost £11.

For tickets call 01522 535770 or email watkins.folk@gmail.com