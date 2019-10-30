Actors set to splash out at Lion Theatre

Billed as ‘a comedy in thick fog’, Tim Firth’s Neville’s Island is the November offering from the Horncastle Theatre Company.

Four out-of-condition, middle-aged businessmen sent off on a team-building exercise in the Lake District succeed in being the first people ever to get shipwrecked on an island on Derwentwater.

Bound in by fog, menaced by the wildlife and cut off from the world, this perfunctory middle-class exercise turns into a carnival of recrimination, French cricket and sausages.

What should have been a bonding process for Gordon, Angus, Roy and Neville turns into a muddy, bloody fight for survival.

The play opens next Wednesday, November 6, and runs to Saturday, November 9, with performances at 7.30pm nightly and tickets from Horncastle Music Shop or via horncastletheatre.co.uk .