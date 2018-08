Local couple Sara and George Kendall have been holding Pizza in the Park nights in Howsham Park.

They have a converted vintage horsebox to make their delicious sourdough, stonebaked pizzas in.

Their last two evenings this year will be on Friday August 31 and September 21.

A family-friendly evening, everyone is welcome to take along a drink with them, borrow a garden chair or take along a blanket.

There is a lot for the children to do too and Howsham Park committee usually runs a cake stall.