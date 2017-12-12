Enjoy gravity defying stunts at Lincoln theatre venue

The New Theatre Royal, in Lincoln, will defy gravity with a breath-taking magic carpet ride and stunning fire eating stunts at this years Pantomime.

Opened officially by the mayor of Lincoln, the much-loved traditional theatre celebrated the first night of Aladdin with a full house.

Audiences left full of festive cheer and in amazement after a quick paced, high energy and musical inspired, family friendly show.

Children and adults gasped in astonishment as Jasmine and Aladdin explore Marrakesh from the nights sky and when the ‘baddie’ Abanazar appears magically through the stage floor.

Highlights include the undeniable quick wit and lovable charisma of Cous Cous, played by CBBC star Chris Johnson and his pet monkey Pitta Pocket and the energetic dance numbers.

The Pantomime is reminiscent of a musical with the soulful, silky-smooth tones of Andy Abraham as the Genie of the lamp and flawless duets from the beautiful Jasmine (Anna Hannides) and her beloved Aladdin (Alessandro Lubrano)

Artistic director Natalie Hayes Cowley said: “Following last year’s success with Cinderella, myself and the NTR theatre family wanted to raise the bar once again and create a truly spectacular Pantomime.

“By creating it ourselves we have been able to pull out all the stops – expect to be amazed!

“I don’t want to give too much away, but the audiences have been stunned by the flying carpet, some incredible fire eating stunts and our casts incredible singing ability.

“It has been a labour of love for the entire team and we cannot wait for the people of Lincolnshire to see it.”

Over 20,000 people are expected to see the show this Christmas.

For the first time in 70 years the Theatre has produced an exclusively in-house pantomime.

This includes a brand-new script, handmade costumes and a handcrafted set built and painted by the New Theatre Royal’s technical department.

This unique production celebrates a fantastic first year under new ownership.

The theatre has been brought back to life with a host of live theatre and music shows for the entire family and Aladdin, which runs throughout December until Sunday, January 7.

Tickets are available from the Box Office, online at www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or call 01522 519999.