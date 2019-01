Snowdrops are already starting to appear around the area.

These white delights were spotted by our reporter Dianne Tuckett in the churchyard at Kirmond le Mire.

In no time at all there will be a whole carpet of snowdrops to view.

Next month will see many places opening gardens, especially to see these ‘flowers of hopes’ giving a sign Spring is on the way.

Among those holding snowdrops events next month are Hackthorn Hall and Brightwater Gardens at Saxby.