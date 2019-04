Heritage Lincolnshire will be hosting their annual Dragon Egg Hunt at Bolingbroke Castle this Saturday, April 6.

Visit the castle between 11am and 4pm to explore the ruin’s nooks, crannies and hidey-holes to seek out the golden eggs.

The trail costs £2 and includes a prize.

Families are encouraged to go along in their best medieval costumes and join in the fancy dress competition at 2pm for the chance to win a chocolatey prize for the best dressed.