Dragon-Egg Hunt and Family Fun Day at Bolingbroke Castle

Heritage Lincolnshire holds their annual Dragon-Egg Hunt at Bolingbroke Castle this weekend.

Join them tomorrow (Sunday, pril 8) where - if the dragon’s are not around - they will be hunting for lost dragon eggs!

Go along between 11am and 4pm when there will also be the opportunity to explore the ruin’s nooks, crannies and hidey-holes along with talks on the castle and lots of enchanted crafts throughout the day.

Families are encouraged to wear their best medieval costumes and join in the fancy dress competition at 2pm for the chance to win a chocolatey prize for the best dressed.

There will be a temporary exhibition on the life and impact of Henry IV at St Peter and St Paul’s Church, researched and curated by the Friends of Bolingbroke Castle.

In addition, the Friends will be celebrating the day with refreshments, stalls and a quirky craft fair at the village hall, as well as a Dog Show in the village.

The Dragon-Egg Hunt is priced at £2 per trail, and includes a prize on completion.