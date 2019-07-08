Crows are the good guys at Free Brigg book event

Turning children’s perceptions on their heads, owls are the baddies and crows are the goodies in a new children’s adventure book – ‘Taking Wing’ “by Clemency Crow.

The thrilling tale is being launched with a bang at The Rabbit Hole bookshop in Brigg this Friday, July 12, at 4pm.

Adults and children are invited to a fun-packed session of bird-related arts and crafts, the opportunity to dress up as the birdie characters of the book, as well as a book reading and signing.

The book, which has dark undertones, is aimed towards children from 10 to 100+ years old and there will be something for all ages at the event, including complimentary packets of bird seeds to encourage our feathered friends into our gardens.

‘Taking Wing’ introduces to children that they should challenge their ideas about people, and that there are grey areas between the black and white.

In ‘Taking Wing’, not all the crows are good, and not all the owls are bad. This, being reflected in real life, prepares children to question their perceptions.

The author, Clemency Crow, was born and lives in the northern tip of Scotland, but her family roots are in North Lincolnshire.

She said: “I grew up in North Lincolnshire, living in Crowle and Barrow-on-Humber, and experiences I had there have helped define my writing ever since.

“To celebrate the influence Lincolnshire has had on my writing, I was desperate to make the 1000 miles round trip to launch my book here.

“Growing up down the road from Thornton Abbey, the imposing building features prominently in ‘Taking Wing’.”

The author continued: “The ghost stories I heard at Thornton Abbey and growing up in an ancient, haunted Lincolnshire cottage, has influenced parts of my book.

“To find out more, you’ll have to come along to the event!

“Ok, yes, my name is a partial reason for the crows being the goodies.

“I’ve always found it unfair how some birds are revered for being cute and cuddly and yet crows, which are highly intelligent, get such a bad name. I’d like to change that.”