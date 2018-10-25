Court full for Rebel Daughters

Rebel Daughters have been on the screen and filling Market Rasen’s old courtroom building this month.

Jayne Cooper’s colourful art exhibition has thrilled visitors.

The playful Rebel Daughters are all members of a fictitious army of 100 female soldiers, created especially for the centenary celebration of some women winning the right to vote.

The characters are formed out of everyday items, adding a sense of mischief and naughtiness to her creativity.

To tie in with the exhibition, Lincolnshire historian Chrissie Chapman gave a presentation on ‘Votes for Women - Lincolnshire Style’.

The courtroom was packed for the event, which was a collaboration between the town council and Rase Heritage Centre.

The evening was also an opportunity for Louth-based artist Jayne to speak about her work. As the event also fell on National Poetry Day, author Wendy Cadwallader read her poem inspired by the exhibition.

Event co-rodinator, Nicola Marshall said: “What a treat we had.

“A fascinating talk by Chrissie Chapman, fabulous art by Jayne Cooper and a poem.

“The courtroom was packed, which was great to see.

“It shows what a fantastic space the courtoom is for this type of event.”

Rebel Daughters continues until this Friday, October 26, with opening times 10.30am to 1.30pm on Thursday and Friday.

A programme of exhibitions has now been organised.

The next exhibition at the Old Courtroom will be ‘Heroes of the Air’, which will span Remembrance weekend and continue until the end of November.

In January and February, ironstone mining at Claxby and Nettleton will be the subject of an exhibition, followed by a display to mark the centenary of the county federation of the WI, in April and May.

‘Heroines of the Air’ will fly in for July.

, when there will also be a celebration of Peace Day.