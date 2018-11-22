Cottage Victorian Christmas at Woodhall Spa

Woodhall Spa Cottage Museum will be holding two special opening weekends - November 24 and 25, and December 1 and 2.

The museum will be decorated in Victorian style and the theme for this year’s displays is ‘Mr Pickwick’s Emporium’.

Volunteers will be in costume and there will also be a sugar mouse trail for the young and young at heart, plus activities for children to enjoy.

The events run from 1pm to 5pm and normal museum admission applies.

This Saturday, November 24, there will also be festive songs and carols from 2pm.