Coffee and egg hunt at Kirmond Church

The small church of St Martin’s in Kirmond le Mire will be holding another of its friendly drop in events later this month.

There will be a coffee morning, with an

Easter Egg Hunt and more, on Saturday, March 31.

Call in between 10am and noon, when children can search the church to find some chocolate treats.

There will also be a tombola and an ultra-special bunny raffle, together with, what organisers have described as, a ‘super-duper raffle’, with proceeds going towards the upkeep of the church.