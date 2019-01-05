Clary shows he is Born to Mince with Lincoln date in UK tour

Julian Clary has announced he is to return to stages cross the UK for a brand new 2019 tour, titled Born To Mince.

In this outrageously camp new show - which he was going to call ‘Bed Knobs and Knee Pads’ but was advised might not sell too well in Harrogate - Julian Clary will bare his soul as never before in the interests of light entertainment.

On the announcement of the tour, Julian said: “Are you ready for some filth? I know I am.

“ It’s been a while since I sallied forth to pleasure the provinces with my particular brand of saucy innuendo.

“Let me at them!”

He’ll murder some well-known songs along the way, no doubt, read you a sneak preview from his next memoir ‘A Night At the Lubricant’ and make withering remarks about punters foolish enough to sit in the front row.

You know the kind of thing. It’s the only life he knows. Don’t miss out.

This might well be the final mince…

Following his role as Dick in the London Palladium’s Olivier award-winning ‘Dick Whittington’ 2017 Christmas pantomime, and with current role as the ‘Man in the Mirror’ in the venue’s 2018 production of ‘Snow White’, the new tour this year will see Clary cross the country, with a final performance at the Palladium on Saturday, June 8.

Born To Mince comes to Lincoln Performing Arts Centre (LPAC) on Saturday, March 30.

The show starts at 7.30pm and is recommended for ages 16 plus.

Tickets cost £25 and are available from the box office on 01522 837600 or via the website: lpac.co.uk

