Christmas comes to Alford Manor House

Alford Manor House will be shining bright as an annual Christmas tree festival returns.

It will feature more than 30 trees which have been decorated by local schools, pre-schools and voluntary organisations in the town.

The manor house will be open to the public on Friday, November 30, (10am-8pm), Saturday, December 1, (10am-3pm), Tuesday, December 2, (10am-4pm) and Friday, December 7, (10am-4pm).

The tearooms and Museum of Rural Life will also open on these dates. Admission is free.

Visitors are also invited to the Christmas Extravaganza at Alford Manor House on Friday, November 30, from 4pm to 8pm.

The house and marquee will be filled with stalls and there will also be music from musicians, schools and Alford Silver Band, as well as will seasonal refreshments.

Youngsters can also pay a visit to Santa at his attic grotto.