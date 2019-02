Mark the Chinese Year of the Pig with a fundraising evening at Caistor on February 23.

The fun evening will be held at Rock Caistor, in Grimsby Road, the former Montessori School and, further back in time, the Fleece Inn.

The £20 ticket price includes six courses of Chinese cuisine.

There will also be a raffle and quiz.

Doors open at 7pm; take along your own drinks.

Book on 01472 488026.