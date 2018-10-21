Charity bazaar offers one-stop Xmas shop at Woodhall Spa

Woodhall Spa’s Petwood Hotel is preparing to be transformed into a seasonal shoppers paradise next month - and all in aid of charity.

The 15th Marie Curie annual bazaar, organised by the charity’s Lincoln Fundraising Group, takes place on November 7 and 8.

The traditional hotel will be converted into a one-stop shopping event from 10.30am to 6pm each day, with visitors able to browse more than 70 stands, which will include Christmas cakes, festive foods, jewellery, gifts and the infamous book room.

Hot food and drinks will be on hand, alongside live seasonal music to keep visitors refreshed and entertained, with the charity’s Christmas cards, tea-cup and bowl gift sets also on sale.

Last year’s event raised an incredible £6,889.36 for the terminal illness charity.

Marie Curie nurses work through the night, providing expert care and support to people living with a terminal illness, and their loved ones, helping them make the most of the precious time they have left together.

Robina Cameron, event organiser and chairperson of the Lincoln Fundraising Group, said: “This is our 15th annual event and every year we see hundreds of people come through the doors for the chance to get some Christmas gifts or even treat themselves.

“The event helps to provide a one stop shop for all your Christmassy needs and get you in the festive feeling.”

Entry to the event is £4 per person, or £3 if you attend with a group of 10 or more.

For more information about this event and the work of Marie Curie, contact the Lincolnshire Fundraising Office on 01332 204221 or email lauren.alexander@mariecurie.org.uk