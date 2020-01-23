Caistor cinema season opens with comedy

The 2019 comedy ‘Yesterday’ opens the 2020 programme for Caistor Community Cinema in Caistor Town Hall this Saturday, January 25.

The film stars Himesh Patel as struggling musician Jack Malik, who, after an accident, finds himself the only person who remembers the Beatles and becomes famous after taking credit for their songs.

The film also stars Lily James as the protagonist’s childhood friend and love interest, Kate McKinnon as his manager, and Ed Sheeran as a fictionalised version of himself.

There is a new time for screenings this year - doors open at 6.30pm, with the film starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets £4 from Caistor Post Office, online or at door.