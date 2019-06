Now a firm favourite in the Caistor calendar of events, the community cinema is preparing for its June screening.

Olivia Coleman won an Oscar for her performance as Queen Anne in ‘The Favourite’, which is to be screened at Caistor Town Hall this Saturday, June 29.

Doors open at 5.30pm, with the screening at 6.30pm.

Tickets cost £4; available from Caistor Post Office, via caistorcommunitycinema.org or on the door.