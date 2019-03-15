Caistor ceilidh for St Patrick’s Day

Caistor Town Hall is the place to be this Saturday, March 16, to celebrate St Patrick’s Day (March 17).

Capture the spirit of Ireland with this evening of traditional music, song and dance.

Providing the live music at the event will be the Nottingham-based Big Moose Ceilidh Band.

Doors - and the bar - open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Adult tickets cost £9, with a family ticket for two adults and up to three children costing £20.

Limited tickets are available for the St Patrick’s Celebration Dance, so the advice is to make sure you book yours in plenty of time.

Call in to Caistor Post Office, in the town’s market place, for tickets.