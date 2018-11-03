Bringing words and music for Remembrance

Market Rasen & District Choral Society will be drawing on the talents of an acclaimed Shakespearean actor as they pay tribute to the fallen.

Ian Hogg, who joined the Royal Shakespeare Company straight from drama school, will be taking part in ‘Reflection’, which will be staged in Market Rasen Methodist Church later this month.

A seasoned performer, Ian has played many leading roles in major regional theatre companies and the West End.

He has worked extensively for television, creating the part of Rockliffe in the popular police drama series ‘Rockcliffe’s Babies’ and Rockliffe’s Folly’ in the 1980s.

Most recently, he appeared as Pieter Slabbaert in ‘The Miniaturist’ for the BBC last Christmas.

Ian can also be seen in the feature film ‘Sink’ which was released earlier this month.

In 2016, he joined fellow actors Jim Broadbent and Patricia Hodge to present an evening of Tennyson’s Poems to a full house in Lincoln Cathedral, in aid of the Historic Lincoln Trust.

Every year, he also reprises his role as ‘The Man in Black’ in Nettleton Village Hall for charity.

‘Remembrance’ will take place on Sunday, November 25, starting at 2pm.

The concert will present a selection of music and poetry to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

Tickets cost £10 from The Gift Horse in Market Rasen or Caistor Post Office, and on the door on the day.

Accompanied children under 16 free of charge.