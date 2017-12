Market Rasen Racecourse hosts one its most popular jump racing occasions of the year on December 26, the Rand Farm Park Boxing Day At The Races meeting.

For many, this is the ‘once-a-year’ chance to go to the races, where there will also be real reindeers on course, along with a sleigh.

There is a packed programme of jump racing, with under 18s admitted free.

Tickets at marketrasen.thejockeyclub.co.uk.