Barton Ghost Walk - now in it’s 16th spooky season!

Wrap up warm and join the South Bank Players as they explore the back streets of Barton, and tell you of the grisly and ghostly goings-on of the old town.

Actors in period costume bring stories of the past to life, and it’s not for the faint of heart! Bring a friend - and a torch!

New stories and happenings have been added for this year and it promises to be their best Ghost Walk season ever.

The next walk is on Wednesday January 31, starting at 7.30pm from Baysgarth Museum. Adults £5, children £3.

Tickets can be booked in advance on 01469 531003 or online at www.sbplayers.co.uk

Alternatively, just go along on the night - if you dare!