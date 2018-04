The ever popular Barnetby tractor run and vintage day will take place this Sunday, April 8.

The venue is the Railway Yard in Victoria Road, which will open at 9.30am.

The tractor run will head off as usual at 10am.

There will also be a raffle and refreshments.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

For more information, call 07841 500454.