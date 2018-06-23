Aviation heritage day back at Hibaldstow

Following the success of the first ever North Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Festival last year, another will take place on Sunday July 29 at Skydive Hibaldstow.

Northern Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Forum and Skydive Hibaldstow are working together to host the festival at the former RAF Hibaldstow airfield from 10am to 5pm.

The event will celebrate the eight airfields across Northern Lincolnshire and focus on the aviation history of the area.

The story of Northern Lincolnshire’s heritage from World War One to the present day will be told throughout the day.

There will be a special Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Flypast, live music, a range of food, drink, charity and trade stalls, and children’s activities.

Northern Lincolnshire aviation history, Hibaldstow History Group and RNAS North Killingholme will also have exhibitions on display.

Visitors can watch skydives throughout the day, discover World War Two RAF living history and have a go in the Spitfire cockpit simulator.

Classic cars and wartime transport will be on display too and Pennine Region Balloon Association is bringing tethered hot air balloons.

Hibaldstow Astronomical Society will be promoting the science of astronomy with a display of telescopes including the ability to view the sun safely, giving a view of the sun normally only seen at a total eclipse.

Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance will also be doing a special landing at the festival.

The festival is free but any donations are welcomed, with proceeds to the Northern Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Forum.