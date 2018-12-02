Wragby Christmas Lights go on

A large crowd of people turned out for the switching on of the Christmas tree lights in Wragby Market Place this afternoon (Sunday).

Father Christmas arrived in a sleigh pulled by a 1920s Showman’s steam engine with all its bright lights, owned by David and Peter Ingall of Rand.

Wragby Christmas TRee Lights switch on EMN-180212-221914001

Vicar of All Saints Church, the Rev Mark Holden organised community carol singing around the Christmas Tree.

There was also mulled wine, warm drinks and mince pies for everyone to enjoy.

Photographs by John H Edwards Photography

Wragby Christmas TRee Lights switch on EMN-180212-221936001

Wragby Christmas TRee Lights switch on EMN-180212-221947001