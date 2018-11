Caistor Lions are preparing for their popular Victorian Craft Market event, which this year will be held on Sunday, November 18.

More than 30 stalls will be packed into the town hall offering a range of quality crafts.

Santa will be in his grotto waiting to hear from all the good boys and girls too.

The event will run from 10am to 4pm.

Refreshments will be available throughout and there will also be some entertainment.