The next screening for Caistor Community Cinema takes place this Saturday, January 26, in the town hall.

Timeless classic ‘Top Gun’, starring Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis, is on the bill.

Doors open at 5.30pm, when the bar will also be open.

The screening will start at 6.30pm, with tickets £4 in advance from Caistor Post Office or at the door on the night.

Refreshments will be on sale before the screening and during the intermission.