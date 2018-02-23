Time ticks on for Gunby exhibition

The basement at Gunby Hall will be alive with the sound of ticking as it plays host to Harrison’s Garden.

The installation of more than 2,000 clocks, by artist Luke Jerram, is a spectacle for the eyes and ears.

More than 2,000 clocks have gone on display at Gunby Hall and Gardens' basement.

Taking inspiration from the clock maker John Harrison, the clocks are clustered to form patterns and shapes along the floors and surfaces and set to different times so visitors will hear a musical delight of ticking, clicking and chiming throughout the day.

Some clocks seem like classics of their time, others are a pastiche, pretending to be classical clocks of a previous era.

The installation will be on display at Gunby Hall until June 4 during normal house open days (not Thursdays and Fridays).

For more information call 01754 890102 or visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby-hall .