Tense political thriller at film club

A tense thriller set in Cairo will be screened by Louth Film Club next Monday, November 12.

The Nile Hilton Incident, directed by Tarik Saleh, stars Fares Fares as Noredin, a corrupt cop.

The plot of the film was inspired by the death of a Lebanese singer in Dubai in 2008.

However, the story is set in Egypt in the days before the 2011 revolution.

It reveals a tale of individual and systemic corruption, mistrust and deception after a hotel maid witnesses a murder.

The screening starts at 7.30pm.

For further details about the club’s season and ticket prices, visit their website via: www.louthfilmclub.com.