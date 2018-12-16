Talk on women miners at Rasen’s Old Police Station

After the success of the ‘Lincolnshire Suffragettes’ talk, Market Rasen’s Old Police Station is hosting another historical talk.

This time, the topic is Victorian Mining Women and the talk will take place on Thursday, January 31, starting at 7pm.

Discover more about the Lancashire pit brow lasses, Welsh tip girls and Cornish bal maidens with Tracey Jones BA (Hons) MA PgCert and AHRC Heritage Consortium PhD.

Tickets cost £3 each and must be reserved in advance as they are limited in number.

Call the town council office on 01673 842479 or email festivalhall@marketrasentc.co.uk