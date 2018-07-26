Step back in time at Tattershall Castle.....

Battle lines will be drawn at Tattershall Castle this week for the annual War of the Roses event.

Travel back in time to the 15th century and immerse yourself in the National Trust property’s medieval experience.

Witness what everyday life was like more than 500 years ago with living history tents, talks and displays.

As always, the castle grounds will be alive with the sights, sounds and smells of medieval living, from 11am to 4pm.

This event is free, but normal admission charges apply.

Throughout August, there is also plenty of events to keep all ages occupied.

Next Wednesday, August 1, there will be lots of games to play inside and out for National Play Day.

Later in the month, there will be two outdoor theatres, while over the Bank Holiday weekend there will be the Tattershall Tourney.