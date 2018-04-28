Sign up for Sith Saturday at Rasen Library

Bring the force with you and dress as your favourite character for a morning of crafts and celebrations of everything Star Wars at Market Rasen Library on May 5 - Sith Saturday.

The fun starts at 10am so go along to make a Star Wars Fighter and Lightsaber.

Georgina Carr, Market Rasen Library Manager, for GLL, which runs the Lincolnshire Library Service in partnership with Lincolnshire Country Council, said: “This event is back by popular demand as it brings all ages together to celebrate the epic adventures of everything Star Wars. The endless imagination of the Star Wars world makes it perfect for encouraging children of all ages to get involved in reading.

The event is free, but all donations will go towards the GLL Charity CRUK.

Make sure you get your ticket, available from the Library desk.