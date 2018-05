A free digital embroidery workshop will be taking place at Market Rasen Library later this month.

Led by textile artist Laura Marriott, learn how to design a logo or pattern on the computer and have their embroidery machine stitch it.

Sessions run on May 29, May 30 and June 1, from 10am to noon, and are aimed at children aged six and above, with all materials supplied.

There are just four places available; book a place with library staff.