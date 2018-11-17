Share option steady to be part of Caistor heritage project

A month after Caistor and District Community Trust started recruiting members, membership shares are being taken up steadily.

Most members are from Caistor and the surrounding area, but support has also come from much further afield.

The Trust’s project is the renovation of 2 to 4 Market Place in the town.

Helen Pitman has recently been appointed to the interim board, bringing with her extensive knowledge and experience of working with Caistor Town Council as well as surrounding villages.

Mrs Pitman said: “The project is of vital importance both to invigorate the Market Place and the regeneration of the town and the surrounding area.

“I am hopeful that in years to come Caistor will become a destination offering an excellent visitor experience and attracting those who are looking for something different.”

The interim board will sit until the first Extraordinary General Meeting in February 2019, when members will be able to elect board members.

Board members will be meeting informally with the Heritage Lottery Fund in December to discuss the first phases of funding.

The Trust also needs to appoint, on a consultancy basis, a Funding Co-ordinator and Bid Writer - visit www.caistorcommunitytrust.org for more details.