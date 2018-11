One of the most popular events in the Tealby calendar takes place this Saturday, November 17.

The annual Festive Fayre will be held in the Memorial Hall in Beck Hill from 10am to 3.30pm and entry is free.

There will be local crafts, gift stalls and a raffle, as well as light refreshments served all day - including homemade soup, sandwiches and cakes.

The event raises money for St Barnabas Hospice and Tealby WI.