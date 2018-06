Rhythm of the Dance returns to New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Sunday, July 8.

This stunning Irish spectacular is a fully live show that celebrates Irish culture through music and dance, and is internationally rated as one of the most popular and successful Irish Step Dance shows on tour.

The show will start at 7.30pm and tickets, priced £25.50 and £24 are available from www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or call 01522 519999.