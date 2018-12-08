Rasen Rotary carol concert for community

The annual Rotary Carol Concert will be held in Market Rasen Methodist Church on Monday December 10, starting at 7pm.

Local schools will be performing throughout the evening together, with Market Rasen Choral Society and students from De Aston School also performing various items.

Community singing of a selection of Christmas songs and carols will be encouraged and there will be a visit from a very special guest, who will give gifts to all children present.

The Rotary Community Shield, in recognition of service to the communities of Market Rasen and the surrounding areas, will also be awarded.